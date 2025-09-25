Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing And Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports To Team Up
Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, has established himself as one of the most notable names in the sport. The prominent UK promoter has represented fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn, Carl Froch, and currently boasts a deep roster of athletes.
Although the majority of Hearn's athletes are from the UK, the 46-year-old has also signed international champions in a bid to improve his company's reach. Shakur Stevenson and Jai Opetaia have both competed under the Matchroom banner, with more global stars potentially in the sights of Hearn.
Now it appears Hearn has taken his next steps in growing the worldwide appeal of Matchroom Boxing.
Eddie Hearn Enlists Help of Jay-Z's Sports Management Company
Matchroom Boxing is currently one of the most recognizable promotions in the sport today as the UK company was first established in 1982. Now, its US audience may be set to grow due to their latest move.
On September 24th, the UK boxing promotion officially announced they are 'joining forces' with Roc Nation Sports International.
The management company Roc Nation was founded by rapper and businessman Shawn Corey Carter, commonly known as Jay-Z. It also operates as a music management company.
Matchroom Boxing released a statement in regard to the partnership: "Matchroom Boxing has today announced a new strategic consulting partnership with renowned agency Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI).
"This collaboration will focus on expanding Matchroom Boxing’s global reach, unlocking new opportunities across sports and culture, with a key focus on its operations in the United States.
"RNSI will serve as a strategic partner to amplify Matchroom Boxing’s global presence by connecting with fans and partners through innovative storytelling, cultural integration, and media amplification. This partnership comes on the heels of Matchroom Boxing’s recent rebrand, signaling a new era for the company.
"In addition to this, a core pillar of RNSI’s role will be to support Matchroom Boxing’s commercial strategy worldwide, assisting with sponsorships, partnerships, and long-term opportunities."
Matchroom Boxing also added that the collaboration will support the promotion of events and the storytelling of fighters on the UK company's roster. Eddie Hearn spoke on the partnership with optimistic feelings in the statement.
“We’re delighted to announce this new partnership. Roc Nation Sports International is a powerhouse brand, and their expertise in culture and storytelling will be invaluable as we work to connect with a wider audience and enhance our brand presence."- Eddie Hearn
The UK promotion will be running a show in Philadelphia when hometown hero Jaron 'Boots' Ennis faces Uisma Lima on October 11th. The bout will be considered an eliminator fight for the WBA World Super Welterweight title, as Ennis is moving to the 154 pound division.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Plummets Down Pound-For-Pound Rankings After Terence Crawford Loss
Jake Paul Posts Video Kissing Gervonta Davis Made By AI
Terence Crawford’s Camp Gives Canelo Alvarez Rematch Prediction
Andre Ward Weighs In On Whether Canelo Alvarez Should Retire After Terence Crawford Loss