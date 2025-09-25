Heavyweight Rankings Update Sees Tyson Fury Retain Spot While KO Artist Drops Out
Anthony Joshua will seemingly not return to the ring in 2025, despite expressing his desires to do so earlier in the year. 'AJ' has not competed since September 2024, when he suffered a knockout loss to fellow countryman Daniel Dubois.
Speculation was a consistent part of Joshua's 2025, with fighters such as Tyson Fury, Martin Bakole, and Jake Paul all rumored to face the former two-time heavyweight champion. Now, it appears as if fans will have to wait until 2026 to see the British star compete.
Turning 36 in October, Joshua is understood to be in the final stage of his career. However, he is no longer considered a top 10 heavyweight according to the Ring Magazine.
Anthony Joshua Removed From Heavyweight Top 10 Rankings, Tyson Fury Remains
On September 24th, The Ring Magazine posted on X their current standings for the heavyweight division, showcasing the top 10 fighters. The most notable absentee from the list was Joshua.
The post on X said, "Efe Ajagba re-enters at No.10, as Anthony Joshua drops out due to inactivity, having been out of the ring for over a year."
September 21st, 2024, was the date when Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois for the IBF World Heavyweight title. Now, just over one year later, Joshua's absence from the ring means he is no longer considered a title contender by the Ring Magazine.
Despite retiring in early 2025, Tyson Fury still remains in the heavyweight rankings posted by the Ring Magazine. The outlet feels that Fury is the division's number one contender, despite expressing no interest in competing as a professional boxer anymore.
Fury has competed more recently than Joshua, having faced Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. However, 'AJ' still considers himself an active fighter, while Fury claims he is retired.
'The Gypsy King' suffered the first defeat of his career in May 2024, when Usyk bested Fury via split decision. Seven months later, it was a brace of losses for Fury, once again being bested by the Ukrainian.
Fury remains adamant that he is retired, having made the announcement shortly after his second successive loss. However, both fans and Eddie Hearn are hopeful of a Fury return.
Every other fighter in the heavyweight top 10 rankings competed in 2025, with Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel sitting in the second and third spots respectively.
Top 10 Heavyweight Rankings
Ranking
Fighter
Date and Opponent
Result
1.
Tyson Fury (34-2-1)
December 2024 vs Oleksandr Usyk
Loss (UD)
2.
Joseph Parker (36-3)
February 2025 vs Martin Bakole
Win (TKO)
3.
Agit Kabayel (26-0)
February 2025 vs Zhilei Zhang
Win (KO)
4.
Daniel Dubois (22-3)
July 2025 vs Oleksandr Usyk
Loss (KO)
5.
Filip Hrgovic (19-1)
August 2025 vs David Adeleye
Win (UD)
6.
Fabio Wardley (19-0-1)
June 2025 vs Justis Huni
Win (KO)
7.
Zhilei Zhang (27-3-1)
February 2025 vs Agit Kabayel
Loss (KO)
8.
Martin Bakole (21-2-1)
May 2025 vs Efe Ajagba
Draw (MD)
9.
Moses Itauma (13-0)
August 2025 vs Dillian Whyte
Win (KO)
10.
Efe Ajagba (20-1-1)
May 2025 vs Martin Bakole
Draw (MD)
Oleksandr Usyk remains the undisputed champion of the division, with his next bout currently unclear. Meanwhile, Joseph Parker will aim to solidify his status as the number one contender when he faces Fabio Wardley on October 25th in London.
