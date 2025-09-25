David Benavidez Gives Clear Stance On Potential Super Fight With Terence Crawford
David Benavidez is currently preparing for his first title defense as a world light heavyweight champion. On November 22nd, 'The Monster' will take on Anthony Yarde in Saudi Arabia.
The WBC World Light Heavyweight title will be on the line as Benavidez was promoted to full champion in April 2025, when Dmitry Bivol vacated his belt. This made Benavidez a two-division champion, having previously earned gold in the super middleweight division.
Now, the super middleweight division has a new face. Thanks to an impressive win over undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford now holds all the titles at 168 pounds. This led fans to speculate about Benavidez returning to the weight class.
David Benavidez Clear on Feelings Toward Super Fight with Terence Crawford
David Benavidez last competed in the super middleweight division in November 2023. Facing Demetrius Andrade, Benavidez earned a retirement victory in round six to retain his interim WBC World Super Middleweight title.
'The Monster' then ascended to the 175-pound division and has not looked back since. According to a recent interview with The Ring Magazine, there are no plans to change that.
When asked if he could make a return to the 168-pound division, Benavidez said that he was no longer interested in competing in the weight class.
"To be honest with you man, let Terence Crawford live. That's his weight class. I lost interest in 168 a long, long time ago."- David Benavidez
The light heavyweight champion added, "I know that we can get offered a lot of money to go down to 168. But, I'm more comfortable at 175."
Although it will seemingly not be Crawford for Benavidez's following fight after Yarde, the 30-0 star did name other potential opponents in the future. "I'm chasing Beterbiev, I'm chasing Bivol, I'm chasing these other, bigger [fighters]. I'm chasing Zurdo Ramirez at cruiserweight, you know what I mean?"
Benavidez was then asked if he would ever entertain a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Despite reiterating his lack of interest in moving back down to super middleweight, Benavidez said he would be open to the bout should Alvarez wish to return to the 175 pound division.
"If Canelo wants to come up, I got the WBC world title at 175. After I beat Bivol, I'm going to have all the belts. So after that happens, I'm the one with all the power.
"Canelo said he fights for greatness and titles. Well, let me go pick up all the titles and let's come back to the table and talk."
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing And Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports To Team Up
Canelo Alvarez Plummets Down Pound-For-Pound Rankings After Terence Crawford Loss
Jake Paul Posts Video Kissing Gervonta Davis Made By AI
Terence Crawford’s Camp Gives Canelo Alvarez Rematch Prediction