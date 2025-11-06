Terence Crawford's New Gig Proves He's Winning Outside The Ring Too

Following his September 13 win against Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford has become one of the biggest superstars in boxing. Considering Canelo is considered the face of boxing, that isn't surprising.

Crawford made history last month, becoming the first male boxer to win the undisputed title in three different weight classes. The 38-year-old has a lot of options open to him inside the ring now, including a possible Canelo rematch.

Outside the ring, Crawford's stock is also rising, and he's now been seen rubbing shoulders with stars outside of the sport. And in his latest opportunity outside the ring, Crawford has now kicked off his modeling career.

Terence Crawford | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Terence Crawford's new modeling career

Crawford has been featured by Haute Living, a luxury website and magazine, modeling some costly Ulysse Nardin watches, which can cost from the tens to the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

@tbudcrawford is the only male fighter in history to become a three time undisputed champion across five weight divisions, a legacy defined by discipline, strategy, and undeniable greatness.

Crawford has been fighting at the world championship level for the majority of his career and boasts an undefeated record of 42-0-0 with 31 knockout wins. Apart from being undisputed in three weight classes, he is a five-division world champion.

However, he has never received the recognition that he's getting now, with his reach now expanding beyond the boxing ring and into the mainstream.

Crawford was also featured in a separate Instagram post playing a game of 'Haute or Not'.

Terence Crawford reflects on Canelo Alvarez win

In his legendary career, one thing Crawford has never lacked is confidence. The same was the case for his win against Canelo on September 13. Being well prepared, 'Bud' was fully confident in his ability, despite the naysayers pointing out his two-weight division jump as an issue. He said:

“I was confident one thousand percent. Everybody who didn’t believe in me was surprised. I wasn’t. I’d been telling people what was going to happen from the moment the fight got signed." Terence Crawford

Despite all the glitter and glory, Crawford remains grounded. There's nothing concrete regarding his next career move yet. However, reports suggest that he is aiming for a March return, with the middleweight division in Crawford's sight.

While moving up to super middleweight from 154 pounds, he skipped over 154. Winning world titles in that division would further seal him as one of the best to lace up a pair of gloves.

The Latest Boxing News

What Virgil Ortiz Jr’s Last Clash Says About His Looming Showdown With Erickson Lubin

Holly Holm Returns For First Title Fight In 13 Years

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul’s Hypocrisy Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Cancellation

Eddie Hearn Reveals What Dmitry Bivol Wants Upon Return