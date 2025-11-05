Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul’s Hypocrisy Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Cancellation

Claressa Shields has called out Jake Paul for his stance on the cancelled Gervonta Davis fight.

Paul vs Davis was scheduled for November 14. The exhibition bout, however, is no more. Davis is once again in legal trouble, and considering the seriousness of the accusations against him, the bout had to be cancelled.

Paul vs Davis stirred the pot in the wrong way for many since the announcement of the fight, predominantly due to the size difference between the two participants. Following the cancellation, Paul issued a lengthy statement, mainly accusing Davis of being a terrible business partner.

Part of his statement read:

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight." Jake Paul

Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Claressa Shields takes issue with Jake Paul's Gervonta Davis claim

Shields has now retorted, claiming Paul knew the poison he was picking when he chose Davis as his opponent. This is not the first time 'Tank' Davis has been accused of abusing women or has been in trouble with the law. There have been multiple instances, including an arrest earlier this year which led to his rematch with Lamont Roach falling through.

Speaking on X Spaces, Shields said, "I'm not going to say I 100 percent agree with what Jake said, but I will say is that we all knew Tank's background with domestic violence before his fight got made. Before any of his fights get made, we already know he's got some issues with this."

"This is not his first, second, or even third time with something like this coming out or whatever the case may be. Now, he's been arrested for it, but he hasn't done jail time for it, but we all know he has his struggles with this. So I don't know why he brings it up as if Jake didn't know this about him already, that's one thing I don't like." Claressa Shields

Shields finds Paul's assassination of Davis' character strange, as the jury was out way before he decided to fight Davis. She is right in that regard, as Paul didn't bring up any of these issues as long as the fight was on the table. Once the event was cancelled, 'The Problem Child' has taken the moral high ground, forgetting it was he who chose the dance partner.

Nate Diaz claims he has accepted to fight Jake Paul

As per reports, Paul is still keen on headlining a Netflix card this year, with December 12 or 19 reportedly as a potential date. UFC legend Nate Diaz has claimed he has accepted the fight. Diaz, 1-1-0 in boxing, lost a unanimous decision to Paul back in 2023 in what was the ex-UFC superstar's debut inside the squared circle.

