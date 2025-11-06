What Virgil Ortiz Jr’s Last Clash Says About His Looming Showdown With Erickson Lubin

Texas boxing sensation Virgil Ortiz, Jr. will return to the ring this weekend in a 154 lb showdown with the always dangerous Erickson Lubin. His World Boxing Council (WBC) interim super welterweight title, which he has held since 2024, will be on the line.



In his last time in the ring, Virgil Ortiz Jr. traveled from Texas to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the epic Last Crescendo II fight card. The main event in that fight card was the rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light heavyweight crown.



Far from home and in front of a few fans, Ortiz Jr. got the job done. He showed a patient approach, applying pressure to break down Madrimov. The main event drew a large crowd of Eastern European fight fans who were rooting for Madrimov throughout the fight. Stylistically, Madrimov seemed unable to handle Ortiz Jr.'s pressure on the inside at key moments. This allowed Ortiz Jr. to win more than enough rounds for a clear victory.



Ortiz Jr. showed new patience in this fight that will serve him well against Lubin as well.

Will The Long Layoff Be A Factor In the Fight With Erickson Lubin?

Not fighting since February is a long layoff for one of Golden Boy Boxing's brightest stars. Another fighter on that same Riyadh Season card, Joseph Parker, fought two weekends ago and was stopped by Fabio Wardley.

The long layoff was a clear factor in Parker's loss. Whether the long layoff is a factor in Ortiz Jr. vs. Lubin is unlikely, but it could be.

A Common Opponent With Terrence Crawford

The Madrimov fight also matters because it means Virgil Ortiz Jr. and Terrence Crawford now share a familiar opponent.

On the scorecards, Ortiz Jr. scored one point better than Crawford against Madrimov. One judge scored the fight 117-111. The other two judges had it closer at 115-113. Compare that with the scores Crawford earned 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113, all in favor of the man from Omaha, Nebraska.

It's worth noting that Ortiz Jr. had to contend with a Madrimov who employed wrestling moves with his shoulder and was warned at least four times by the referee. Yet, no point was taken.

That is not to say that Virgil Ortiz Jr. is the next Terrence Crawford, but he is definitely a fighter whose full potential has yet to emerge.

