Terence Crawford On The Edge Of Another Fight Changing His Career
By Mohamed Bahaa
Capturing the WBA Super-Welterweight World Title in his very first fight in the 154-pound class, Terence Crawford has once more shown why he is among boxing's finest. Facing off against Israil Madrimov, who had yet to taste defeat, Crawford not only stopped his opponent's 11-fight knockout run but also maintained his own undefeated record. Along with adding another belt to Crawford's collection, this triumph brought him the WBO Interim title, therefore marking his fourth world championship across a range of weight classes. Crawford made it plain that his aspirations didn't stop there with securing his victory over Madrimov. The Omaha native said he really wanted to challenge the present unified champion, 168 pounds,Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, by moving up two more weight divisions. But before his planned bout against Edgar Berlanga on September 14, Canelo has been hesitant to start talks. Crawford had found a secondary objective while waiting for Canelo's next action: a unification fight with Sebastian Fundora, the WBO and WBC belt holder at super-welterweight. Originally in talks to fight Errol Spence Jr. later this year, Fundora lately claimed the WBO and WBC championships after defeating Tim Tszyu. Spence was the man Crawford defeated to rise as the undisputed welterweight champion. Notwithstanding these preparations, the WBO has suddenly intervened and insisted Fundora start negotiations with Crawford within the next 30 days. Should the two boxers not reach an understanding, the WBO has advised calling a purse bid. The regulatory organization makes it abundantly evident that any rejection to proceed with the bout, unless mutually agreed upon, will result in the forfeiture of Fundora’s WBO title. For Fundora, who had earlier said that a confrontation with Spence was his top goal, the road forward is still unknown. Whether Fundora decides to proceed with the Spence bout and risk losing his belt or whether this changes in view of the WBO's decision, remains to be seen. After his aspirations for a fight with Canelo were shelved, this most recent news takes Crawford closer to the fight he most desired. Now, the boxing scene waits to see whether the talks with Fundora would turn into yet another chapter in the legendary career of Terence "Bud" Crawford.