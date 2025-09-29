Terence Crawford Reacts To Clip Of Viral Punch He Landed On Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford wowed boxing fans when he overcame Mexican boxing legend Canelo Alvarez on September 13th. Winning the bout via unanimous decision, 'Bud' became the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.
Many counted the American out due to sheer size, as Crawford was ascending two weight divisions to take on Alvarez. However, the multi-weight world champion showed his technical ability in Las Vegas.
Following the fight, much conversation was had regarding Crawford's performance. This includes one particular moment in the fight that fans have continuously reposted.
Terence Crawford Gives Credit to Canelo Alvarez Regarding Viral Counter Punch
As Alvarez vs Crawford concluded, many people in the boxing community had varying scorecards for the fight. Despite this, there was a clear feeling that the right winner was crowned in Crawford.
In the aftermath, many pointed to a particular moment in the fight. During the bout, Crawford evaded a punch from Alvarez, returning with a counter-left hand.
The punch went viral as Alvarez's reaction to the punch makes it appear as if he is looking directly at Crawford, almost with a surprised expression on his face.
When shown the clip by Netflix Sports, Crawford gave credit to his opponent and explained why Alvarez had that appearance. After saying the shot was a 'great counter', Crawford gave credit to the Mexican fighter.
"Canelo, being as great as he is, he was actually rolling with the shot and anticipating me coming back with a right hook."- Terence Crawford
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Updated WBO Ranking After Terence Crawford Loss Hints At Next Fight
Crawford added, "When you see him roll and then kind of roll the other way, he was anticipating me throwing another shot. It was a great shot, but it was great awareness by Canelo as well."
The information provided by Crawford shows that Alvarez was not looking at his opponent as he was stunned by the blow. Instead, Alvarez's quick turn of his head was a defensive move in anticipation of a punch coming from that side.
It is currently unclear whether or not Crawford and Alvarez will have a rematch in the future. Although Crawford was seemingly a clear winner of the bout, there has been mention of the two superstars sharing the ring once again.
Crawford's next move has not been confirmed. 'Bud' seemingly has plenty of options, with both middleweight and super welterweight champions confirming they are open to Crawford fighting in their divisions.
As for Alvarez, there are also no confirmed next steps for the Mexican in his career.
