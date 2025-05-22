Floyd Mayweather Visits World Champion’s Camp Ahead of Upcoming Fight
Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. His defensive work was one of the best in the game and Mayweather had an amazing in ring IQ due to his wealth of experience. He retired from the sport with a 50-0-0 record, including 27 knockouts.
There have been very few moments where an opponent has put Mayweather in trouble. Shane Mosley hurting 'Money' is perhaps the only notable instance.
Any boxer, active or upcoming, can learn from what Mayweather has done in the sport. And WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis is seemingly doing so.
Davis defeated Denys Berinchyk via a fourth round KO in February. He is now set for his first title defense against Edwin De Los Santos on June 7 and Mayweather paid a visit to Davis' camp ahead of the fight as the latter uploaded two photos on Instagram, writing:
Floyd came to watch @db3enterprises spar today no cameras no media just work. He understands the future we have.🫱🏿🫲🏾 @floydmayweather ⭐️
Keyshawn Davis is currently one of the top lightweights in the world alongside superstar names like Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson. He boasts a professional record of 13-0-0 with nine knockouts.
However, some complain that Davis is yet to fight a world class opponent. A win against Edwin De Los Santos could help Davis in that regard and set up a bigger fight in the future.
Floyd Mayweather knows a thing or two about fighting at lightweight, having held the WBC title at the 135 lbs division during his time as an active boxer.
The Latest Boxing News:
Ricky Hatton Picks Tougher Opponent Between Floyd Mayweather And Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather Threatens Lawsuit Against Fitness Club Bearing His Name
Floyd Mayweather's Most Hated Opponent Admission Raises Eyebrows
Show On Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Premiering On Vice TV