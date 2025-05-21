Reveal Of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Betting Odds Raises Red Flag
The biggest fight that will take place on the boxing calendar for the rest of this year is the mid-September showdown between pound-for-pound greats Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
Given that Crawford and Canelo have undoubtedly been two of the world's best boxers for the last decade, there is a ton of interest and intrigue about how this fight is going to play out. Many fans feel like Crawford, despite being the older boxer by a few years, is the fresher one between them, and will have a speed advantage during the bout that Canelo won't be able to keep up with.
But there's also the unavoidable fact that Crawford is moving up several weight classes in order to fight Canelo. Therefore, with Canelo being the bigger and stronger fighter, he'll have a clear advantage in that regard. And as the popular saying goes, there are weight classes for a reason.
With so many different variables at play, it was always going to be fascinating to see what the betting odds for Canelo vs Crawford looked like.
And on May 21, DraftKings Sportsbook revealed its early odds for this fight. They currently have Canelo as a -195 favorite in this bout, with Crawford being a +155 underdog. In addition, Canelo is +330 to win by a stoppage and +115 to win by Decision or Technical Decision, while Crawford is +225 to win by Decision or Technical Decision and +850 to win by KO/TKO/DQ.
These betting odds could be raising red flags for Canelo fans, as he has never been this low of a favorite since he was a +150 underdog against Gennadiy Golovkin back in September 2018. Canelo ultimately won that fight, and hasn't been an underdog (or this small of a favorite) since, according to ProBoxingOdds.
Then again, this may be good news for Canelo fans because if they're convinced he's going to beat Crawford, they'll get more bang for their buck on a bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
