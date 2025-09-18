Terence Crawford Returns To Competition 4 Days After Canelo Alvarez Fight
The talk of the boxing world is still the masterclass performance that Terence Crawford produced against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
This earned Crawford a unanimous decision win, made him the first male boxer to win undisputed titles in three different weight divisions, and arguably cemented his status as this generation's greatest boxer.
There has been some speculation that Crawford will retire after his huge victory, given that there's really nothing left for him to accomplish in the sport. However, Crawford just became one of the biggest names in the entire sport, and he would be leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table if he were to hang up the gloves at this point.
Therefore, it seems more likely that his boxing career will continue, at least for a few more fights. In the meantime, Crawford is more than deserving of receiving time off from boxing competition.
But that doesn't mean he's going to stop competing entirely.
Terence Crawford Cooks Opponents On Basketball Court
Crawford is a multi-sport athlete. There is a lot of lore about his all-American high school wrestling career, which has many convinced that he would be an elite Mixed Martial Artist if he decided to go down that route at any point.
And Crawford's talents aren't limited to combat sports. He's also a solid basketball player. And on September 17, Crawford posted a video to his Instagram story that featured him talking trash to several competitors after a pick-up basketball game.
In the video, Crawford said, "Yeah. Y'all see me. Had to come in here and run the [basketball] court. They mad!" He then put the camera on one of his teammates, who said, "They mad we ran the court!"
Crawford then brought the camera down a line of opponents, trash-talking each one about how they just lost. The House of Highlights Instagram page reposted this story on September 18 with the caption, "Bud was letting everyone hear it. 😂 🔥".
This isn't the first time Crawford's basketball abilities have been put on display. He took part in a charity basketball game back in December of 2023 and won the MVP award. Ring Magazine posted a video of Crawford's highlights in that game to their X account, and he was showing out.
MORE: ‘Proud’ Canelo Alvarez Releases Classy Statement After Terence Crawford Loss
While fans are waiting with baited breath about what Crawford will do next in his boxing career, the new undisputed super middleweight champion is more focused on cooking guys on the basketball court.
The Latest Boxing News