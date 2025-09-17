‘Proud’ Canelo Alvarez Releases Classy Statement After Terence Crawford Loss
Canelo Alvarez suffered a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford on September 13 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford moved up two weight divisions and pulled off an excellent performance to hand Canelo his first defeat at super middleweight and win the undisputed title.
Crawford has now won undisputed titles in three different weight classes, becoming the first male boxer to ever do it. Canelo, meanwhile, is not a champion for the first time in seven years.
The Crawford fight didn't go his way, but Canelo's long list of achievements can't be downplayed. As always, he has shown the true class of a real sportsman by gracefully accepting the defeat and giving Crawford his props. The Mexican recently released his first social media statement since the loss.
Canelo Alvarez speaks out after Terence Crawford loss
Canelo wrote, "I'm very proud of everything I've achieved so far; you always want to win, but I accept this defeat with humility and learning.
"I'm very grateful to my team for all the sacrifices we've made together over all these years.
"I've already won because I have my family with me and millions of fans who have never stopped supporting me ❤️
"Finally, thanks to Fernanda, my wife, for her patience and for not letting go of my hand throughout this entire process.
"Viva México, Cabrones!"
In a career spanning two decades and 68 professional fights, Canelo has lost three times, to Crawford, Dmitry Bivol, and Floyd Mayweather. He has moved up from 140 lbs to 175 lbs and has even won a world title at light heavyweight.
On September 13, Crawford was the better man. That said, Canelo has made his mark in boxing, and his gracious statement shows the true character of the fighter.
Who should Canelo fight next?
Historically, Canelo has struggled against a boxer who likes to move. Crawford, Mayweather, Erislandy Lara, and more have all given Canelo problems, while the Bivol loss was more down to the big size difference. Canelo still has two fights left in his contract with Turki Alalshikh.
Maybe the Riyadh Season chief should set him up against someone who also possesses the same traits as Canelo. A Bivol rematch or a Artur Beterbiev showdown at light heavyweight could make matters interesting. There hasn't yet been any talks of an immediate Crawford rematch, which would yet again be a difficult fight for Canelo.
