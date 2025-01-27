Terence Crawford Reveals "Greatest Attribute" That Will Help Him Defeat Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford looks set to take on Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster showdown on September 25. Canelo and Crawford are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment.
A clash between them is set to be electric. 'Bud', though, needs to jump up two weight classes to fight Canelo. His last fight was at the 154 lbs division and a fight against Canelo is expected to be at 168 lbs.
While it's a big jump in weight against a powerhouse like Canelo, Crawford isn't intimidated. Rather, he reckons his ability to adapt and adjust will shine when the titanic duo square off.
Speaking to BOXINGSCENE, Crawford said:
That’s what great fighters are all about – testing yourself against all the odds. People say, ‘You’re too small’ or ‘You’re outmatched’ or ‘You don’t belong in the ring with these types of fighters.’ That’s when great fighters perform their best. I’m going to feel great [at 168]. I don’t need to worry about the weight. I know I’m going to feel great.- Terence Crawford
He further added:
Man, we’re going to see come fight time what my advantage is. I’m the type of guy who likes to feel my fighters out and adjust to what they’re doing. I think that’s my greatest attribute, to be able to figure out every opponent I’ve faced thus far. I’m looking to do the same come fight time when the Canelo fight happens.- Terence Crawford
Crawford also said that he is grateful to Turki Alalshikh for what he is doing in Boxing, i.e. organizing the biggest fights possible.
