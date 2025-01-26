David Benavidez Calls Out Canelo Alvarez For Terence Crawford Fight Choice
David Benavidez has given his take on a potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, calling out Alvarez in the process. Crawford's team confirmed that the pair are set for a September 13 showdown.
Benavidez has long been eager to take on Canelo inside the boxing ring, but his wish has yet been granted. The Mexican is skeptical of his countryman's fight against Crawford and has accused Canelo of fighting only smaller guys.
Benavidez also claimed that Canelo knows that he's the toughest opponent for him out there.
Speaking on the Big Fight Weekend Podcast, Benavidez said:
You know, I think now it’s really apparent that Canelo does whatever he wants to do and he plays by his own rules. He’s a great champion. I take nothing away from him. But you know, he’s been fighting smaller guys from smaller weight classes and been making them come up. But you know, I guess if that’s what he wants to do and that’s in their plans, they can do whatever they want.- David Benavidez
Further speaking of him potentially facing Canelo, Benavidez said:
I also know that Canelo knows that this (Benavidez-Canelo) is the most dangerous fight that he can make for himself because this is a 50/50 fight. He knows that David Benavidez is the most dangerous fighter for him out there.- David Benavidez
David Benavidez has a fight coming up as he takes on David Morrell on February 1. The Mexican is looking to improve on his 29-0-0 record against Morrell, who is 11-0-0.
