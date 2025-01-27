Diego Pacheco, Eddie Hearn Reveal Next Steps After Win vs. Steven Nelson
It's on to bigger and better things for Diego Pacheco.
The undefeated USWBC and WBO International super middleweight champion defended his belts with a hard-fought but decisive unanimous decision victory over Steven Nelson on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
With the win, Pacheco improved to 23-0 with 18 knockouts and became the first fighter to defeat Nelson, who is now 20-1 with 16 knockouts.
Pacheco, 23, is well-positioned to nab a big fight, whether that's against unified super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or another big name in the division. For Pacheco, any of the fighters ranked ahead of him would suffice for his next fight.
"Any of those guys in the top five," Pacheco said in the post-fight interview. Eddie [Hearn] knows we've been trying to get those guys. I never ducked anybody. Anybody they brought up to the table. I said, 'Let's go. Let's do it.' Steven Nelson was the guy who had been calling me out too and I told him we could run it. Gotta give him his opportunity and we gave the fans a hell of a fight."
Eddie Hearn, Pacheco's promoter, had a couple of names in mind, including Edgar Berlanga and Christian Mbilli.
"We need to be called as mandatory to Canelo Alvarez," Hearn said. "We still need one, probably two more fights before we're ready for that level. That was a good test tonight and now we need one of the big names, whether that's [Jermall] Charlo, [Caleb] Plant, [Edgar] Berlanga, [Jaime] Munguia, [or Christian] Mbilli. That's the next step for Diego Pacheco."
A fight against Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) would be easier to make given that both he and Pacheco are promoted by Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. A fight against Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) could serve as a de facto title eliminator, as he is rated in the top three by all four major sanctioning bodies, including the WBC, which ranks him No. 1.
Pacheco is ranked in the top six by three of the four major sanctioning bodies and is No. 1 in the WBO, with Mbilli just behind him at No. 2.
Berlanga is also ranked in the top six by three of the four major sanctioning bodies.
With super middleweight in a holding pattern due to the rumored bout between Canelo and WBA junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford, it'd be ideal if the top contenders in the division fight eachother. If Pacheco lands Berlanga or Mbilli as his next opponent, it would go a long way toward determining who could be the next face of the division.
