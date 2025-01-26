Eddie Hearn Reveals Floyd Mayweather’s Legendary Training Routine
Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever live, retiring with an exceptional professional record of 50-0-0.
During his career, Mayweather beat many historic names, including Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. His success inside the ring was a product of his legendary training regimen. Mayweather was always a true student of the sport of boxing.
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed the insane amount of work that 'Money' Mayweather put in day in and day out.
Speaking to IFL TV, Hearn said:
I said to Floyd last night, ‘wow, Shakur [Stevenson] sparred 14, 4-minute rounds.’ He [Floyd] said, when he used to spar, his first round would be nine minutes. And after that, every round would be six minutes- Eddie Hearn
Further speaking about Mayweather's legendary roadwork, Hearn added:
I asked him to tell me about his roadwork, and he said he would run five to seven miles every day – sometimes fast, sometimes slow. And I just think it’s interesting how the game’s evolved and how conditioning’s evolved. But I don’t think – and some of the new-age tech guys will disagree with me – you can substitute roadwork. Over time, tell me a fighter than hasn’t run, that hasn’t put the miles in.- Eddie Hearn
Floyd Mayweather mastered the art of "hit and don't get hit." He was also in phenomenal condition for all of his fights. Mayweather's work ethic paid its due dividends as he walked away from the sport unbeaten on top of becoming one of the richest athletes ever.
