Boxing

Eddie Hearn Reveals Floyd Mayweather’s Legendary Training Routine

Eddie Hearn has shed light on Floyd Mayweather's legendary training routine.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / HochZwei/Clevamedia

Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever live, retiring with an exceptional professional record of 50-0-0.

During his career, Mayweather beat many historic names, including Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. His success inside the ring was a product of his legendary training regimen. Mayweather was always a true student of the sport of boxing.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed the insane amount of work that 'Money' Mayweather put in day in and day out.

Floyd Mayweather in training
IMAGO / HochZwei/Clevamedia

Speaking to IFL TV, Hearn said:

I said to Floyd last night, ‘wow, Shakur [Stevenson] sparred 14, 4-minute rounds.’ He [Floyd] said, when he used to spar, his first round would be nine minutes. And after that, every round would be six minutes

Eddie Hearn

Further speaking about Mayweather's legendary roadwork, Hearn added:

I asked him to tell me about his roadwork, and he said he would run five to seven miles every day – sometimes fast, sometimes slow. And I just think it’s interesting how the game’s evolved and how conditioning’s evolved. But I don’t think – and some of the new-age tech guys will disagree with me – you can substitute roadwork. Over time, tell me a fighter than hasn’t run, that hasn’t put the miles in.

Eddie Hearn

Floyd Mayweather mastered the art of "hit and don't get hit." He was also in phenomenal condition for all of his fights. Mayweather's work ethic paid its due dividends as he walked away from the sport unbeaten on top of becoming one of the richest athletes ever.

The Latest Boxing News

Terence Crawford’s Team Confirms Blockbuster Canelo Alvarez Fight for September 13

Zhilei Zhang Picks The Harder Puncher Between Anthony Joshua And Deontay Wilder

Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch

Diego Pacheco, Steven Nelson Make Weight Ahead Of Boxing Title Clash

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.