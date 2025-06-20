Turki Alalshikh Raises Stake For Canelo vs Crawford Putting Lavish Belt On The Line
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has the promise to be one of the biggest fights of this century. It's a showdown between two top pound-for-pound superstars in boxing.
They both have a long list of accolades. Canelo is a four weight world champion and a two-time undisputed super middleweight king. Crawford has also won world titles in four different weight divisions and became the undisputed champion in two. With a win against Canelo, he can become the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight divisions.
The stakes are high for the fight, and Turki Alalshikh has now upped it further. He announced that there will be a knockout bonus on the line, although he didn't disclose the amount. He has introduced a custom-made belt worth $188,000 which the winner will take home. The current Ring Magazine super middleweight title, held by Canelo, is worth approximately $134,400. The belt for the Canelo vs Crawford fight is worth even more.
The new belt is manufactured by a British company with special gold. Speaking on the belt, a representative said:
For a mega fight of this magnitude, we wanted to create an exclusive mega belt. So we spoke to numerous companies all over the world and eventually settled on a top-tier company from the UK. This company often gets commissioned to create items for kings, for queens, jewelry, high end medals for the British army.
He added:
This is by far the most expensive ring magazine belt ever created. The finest gold, the finest craftsmanship. Canelo Alvarez and Terence 'Bud' Crawford are the two very best fighters of this era but there can only be one. And only one of them is going home with this belt Saturday night, September 13th in Las Vegas.
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch In Flux After Contract Reveal
Jaron Ennis’ Father Says ‘Smart’ Terence Crawford Will Frustrate Canelo Alvarez
Jin Sasaki Suffers Memory Loss After Brutal Brian Norman Jr Knockout
Gervonta Davis Switches Stance On Working With Turki Alalshikh