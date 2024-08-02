Terence Crawford Vs. Israil Madrimov’s Landmark Fight Hits Los Angeles
Mohamed Bahaa
Saudi Arabia's bid to become a leading tourist destination took a significant step forward with the creation of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). This initiative aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, aimed at fostering economic and tourism growth.
Since its inception in 2019, Riyadh Season has emerged as a centerpiece of this vision, establishing partnerships across a variety of sports, including pro wrestling, MMA, soccer, golf, and boxing. One notable collaboration is the decade-long agreement with WWE, struck in 2018. Furthermore, the UFC is slated to host an event at The Sphere, further promoted by Riyadh Season.
Turki Al sheikh, the prominent figurehead of the GEA, has played a pivotal role in integrating combat sports into Riyadh Season. The initiative has already seen high-profile boxing matches in Saudi Arabia, such as Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury, crowning him the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, and Anthony Joshua's resurgence through Riyadh Season-organized fights.
Next up is Terence Crawford, a pound-for-pound legend who claimed the undisputed welterweight title last year. On August 3rd, Crawford is set to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title. Unlike previous Riyadh Season events, this match will take place in Los Angeles, marking Riyadh Season's first venture into the U.S. market.
Why is Riyadh Season hosting a boxing match in Los Angeles?
To extend its reach, the GEA has decided to bring Riyadh Season to international audiences. Crawford's fight, which will feature American rapper Eminem, aims to pave the way for future events in the U.S.
"We are delighted for Riyadh Season to host its first overseas event in Los Angeles, and this fight in the United States is a special one to mark this moment," Al sheikh stated. "We want to give people around the world the opportunity to enjoy their own Riyadh Season experience, and this is exactly what we hope to achieve by staging this and also future events around the world."
The inaugural U.S. event will not only feature the Crawford vs. Madrimov showdown but also include bouts from notable fighters like David Morrell, Isaac Cruz, Jared Anderson, Andy Ruiz, and Jarrell Miller.
Riyadh Season’s collaboration with Matchroom Boxing complements its existing partnerships with Golden Boy, Top Rank, and Queensberry Promotions.
"When we started Riyadh Season, we expected it to just be in Riyadh between October and March. But Riyadh Season also wants to market itself worldwide and [is] using these events in L.A. and London [on Sep. 21] to expand the brand, and it's great news for fight fans," said Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.
This landmark event signals Riyadh Season's commitment to showcasing premier sports on a global stage, beginning with Los Angeles and soon expanding further.