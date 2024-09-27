The Champ Is Back
By Daniel Mukenya
Alycia Baumgardner is an American professional boxer. She holds the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles since 2021, and the WBO, IBF, and The Ring female super featherweight titles since 2022. She became the undisputed female super featherweight champion of the world on February 4, 2023.
Delfine Persoon is a Belgian professional boxer. She held the IBF female lightweight title in 2012 and the WBC female lightweight title from 2014 to June 2019, losing the title in a unification fight against Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight championship.
Undisputed super-featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner will return to the ring to defend her crown against Delfine Persoon. The fight will take place at Trilith Studios Town Stage in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Baumgardner is ready to return to the squared circle after a difficult period. She was dealing with adverse issues such as doping accusations after testing positive for a banned substance, being harassed by a stalker and the unfortunate death of her father.
After a thorough investigation was conducted, Baumgardner was found not guilty of intentionally taking the banned substance. She will resume her career against a savvy ring veteran.
A native of Hooglede, West Flanders, Belgium, Delfine Persoon scored a unanimous decision victory over Erica Farias and won the WBC lightweight title back in April 2014. She went on to defend the title nine successful times.
In an attempt to become undisputed world champion, Delfine lost twice to Katie Taylor as she came short in both attempts.
It has been four years since Delfine last experienced defeat. She is now ready for the ultimate challenge. Delfine will try to capitalize on a golden opportunity as she is set to fight the dynamic undisputed super-featherweight champion.
Alycia Baumgardner managed to avenge the only loss of her pro career as she defeated Christina Linardatou via unanimous decision. Now, she is ready to defend her undisputed crown for a second time.
Alongside Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner is one of the trailblazers in regards to the progression of women’s boxing. Baumgardner is looking forward to adding to her legacy.