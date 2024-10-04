The Gypsy King Speaks: Oleksandr In The Crosshairs
By Kemboi Robert
Tyson Fury appears to have entered 'fight mode' ahead of a second meeting with Oleksandr.
The rematch between the pair, which is scheduled for December 21 in Riyadh, will see Usyk put his WBA, WBO and WBC heavyweight titles on the line as the world's top two heavyweights look to settle their differences.
In his page on Instagram Fury posted mocking Oleksandr inability to finish the job in their first encounter before launching into an expletive filled rant towards the Ukrainian and his team.
"You had your shot but couldn’t finish the job! Mistake!" Fury wrote.
"Now you are about to feel the wrath of a menace!
“Gypsy King 2024 is coming for you. December 21 is mine me against the world incoming 3x heavyweight champ.”
If Fury is going to have any chance in the second fight, he’s got to get off his backside, lose some weight, and regain the form that he had in his second fight with Deontay Wilder in 2020. Only that version of Fury has any shot at defeating Usyk.
Tyson Fury is training hard to trim off the stubborn pounds to be lighter and well-conditioned for his rematch against but it’s questionable whether losing weight will make a difference for Fury because his problem was his punch resistance, not the extra pounds. Fans saw the Gyspy King Fury being saved by the referee from being knocked out in the ninth round. Being lighter for that fight would not have changed what happened to Fury.
“Team Fury believes Tyson will be in a much better place and in condition for this rematch.
“I’ve never bet against Tyson Fury other than the last Usyk fight. I think he can do it, I really do,” said Eddie Hearn at an inteview, predicting a victory for Tyson Fury in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.
Fury’s lighter weight for the rematch may not help matters because the real issue is his age and physical deterioration. Years of dieting, weight gain, rich foods, soft matchmaking, and the wear and tear from three fights against Deontay have left Fury in a highly vulnerable state.