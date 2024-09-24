‘This Is The Beginning Of My Boxing Journey’ Says Daniel Dubois
By Isaac Nyamungu
Daniel Dubois is basking in glory. He recorded the biggest victory of his career last weekend by demolishing Anthony Joshua (AJ) in under five full rounds. Immediately he addressed a post-match press conference to share his thoughts on the accomplishment.
This is what he said.
“They was all saying I was going to get knocked out and we all saw who got knocked out, and I done the business and I’m glad I proved everyone wrong but this is the start of my journey,” Dubois said. “This is a start for me,” said Dubois while addressing the issue of the odds and predictions to fight Joshua.
“Yeah, they’re my targets now. I want to get my rematch (with Usyk) and put the wrong, right,” said Dubois on his possible rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
On the issue of naysayers and doubters, this is what Daniel Dubois had to say
“They were all doubting me but the lord had my back tonight and my family around me, so I wasn’t going to be denied. He could’ve thrown everything at me, I would’ve come through it. That’s all I have to say,” asserted Dubois.
Daniel Dubois, born in 1997, is a British professional boxer. He has held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight title since June 2024. Previously, he held the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title (Regular version) from 2022 to 2023. At regional level, he has held multiple heavyweight championships, including the British and Commonwealth titles from 2019 to 2020. As an amateur, he was a five-time national junior titlist and British champion. He currently holds a 95% knockout-to-win percentage.
“Four fights [in roughly one year], it was just a growing process for me, a growing journey. To me, it felt almost like a dream tonight in the ring and I just had to seize the moment,” said Dubois while addressing his loss to Usyk.
“It feels great, I feel like the champ and I want to keep this belt and just keep this train running. It’s great,” said Dubois while addressing his present title as the world champion.