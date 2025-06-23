Tom Brady Gives Honest Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will both have a lot on the line when they enter the ring against each other on September 13, 2025.
While both of these world-class fighters have already cemented their legacies in the sport and are making generational money to fight each other, a win over a name such as Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford could vault either guy into a conversation about the greatest boxers in the sport's history. And because this is something both men surely desire, they're guaranteed to give everything they have during that fight.
If there's someone in the sports world who knows about being an all-time great, it's NFL legend Tom Brady, who is considered the GOAT of football after a career that included seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowl selections.
Brady was included in a June 23 episode of Ring Magazine's The G.O.A.T.S Podcast, alongside Canelo, Crawford, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dana White. And at one point in the episode, Brady delivered his opinion on Canelo and Crawford fighting.
"I think for any sports fan, you want to see the best fight the best, you know? And it doesn't matter what sport it is. I think that's what UFC has done such a great job, when I look at the NBA, it's the great teams against the great teams, and [this] is the great fighters against one another," Brady said.
"That brings everyone's attention to it, and that's what you want to see. You want to see the best and what [Canelo] has accomplished, and what he's done, and what Bud [Crawford] has gone, and say 'All right, let's see what happens.' That's the excitement of sports. People want to see greatness, and they want to see greatness go against other greatness and see who wins," he concluded.
It's cool to hear Brady show respect for this iconic fight coming together in the way it has.
