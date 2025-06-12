Patriots Announce When Tom Brady Statue Will Be Revealed at Gillette Stadium
When the New England Patriots retired Tom Brady's No. 12 jersey last summer, the team announced they would be building a 12-foot statue made of bronze of the quarterback to be put outside of Gillette Stadium.
On Thursday, the Patriots revealed that the statue will be unveiled on Aug. 8 ahead of the team's preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders. It was fitting the news was dropped on June 12, as this date is often referred to as "Tom Brady Day" for Patriots fans as the 12th represents his jersey number, while the sixth month signifies the number of Super Bowls he won with New England.
The team shared a goosebump-worthy video on social media to promote the news.
Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the Patriots, establishing himself as the best player to ever compete for the organization. He led the team to six Super Bowl wins, won four Super Bowl MVP awards, won three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl bids with the team, just to name a few of his accomplishments while in New England.
Although Brady spent the last three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he, and the NFL world, will always consider him a Patriot for life. And now his legacy will remain in Foxborough.