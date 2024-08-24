Tony Bellew Firmly Shuts Down Comeback Speculation: “Hitting Him Wouldn’t End Well”
By Mohamed Bahaa
Beloved former British professional boxer Tony Bellew has underlined his choice to remain retired in spite of recent temptations to return to the ring. Though he briefly considered a comeback following a tough defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, the former world champion hung up his gloves in 2018 and now looks determined in his choice.
The possibility of facing popular social media stars as Jake and Logan Paul initially motivated Bellew's thinking about a comeback. Given the perceived simplicity of defeating the YouTubers-turned-boxers, he hinted that the financial benefits of such a bout could be too tempting to pass up.
But his mind soon turned to a more serious challenge: the WBC Bridgerweight World Title, a relatively new class with a weight limit of 224 lbs, situated between cruiserweight and heavyweight. Bellew thought he could have challenged the then-champion, Lukasz Rozanski. Rozanski finally decided to defend his title against Lawrence Okolie, who claimed first-round knockout triumph.
The most recent, and maybe most serious challenge came from a familiar face: Derek Chisora, a heavyweight competitor and friend for years. Having 48 fights under his belt and aiming for 50 before retirement, Chisora suggested a match with Bellew in Manchester for his 49th fight.
Bellew said that Chisora has been persistent about the suggestion but he has no desire in returning to the ring, particularly against someone he regards as family.
“Derek has been serious about this for years, insisting we should fight for his 50th bout. We’ve known each other for two decades, and our families are close. But I have no intention of fighting him,” Bellew remarked. “I love Derek Chisora, but there’s nothing that could make me want to fight him. Putting on 10-ounce gloves and hitting Derek wouldn’t end well. It just wouldn’t.”
Chisora will have to go elsewhere to fulfill his goal of 50 fights after Bellew's final decision; although his recent victory over Joe Joyce may help in finding suitable opponents.