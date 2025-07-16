Legendary Hall of Famer Eyeing Gervonta Davis Fight After Lamont Roach Rematch
Gervonta Davis is currently in the headlines for the wrong reasons as he was arrested on July 11 on charges of domestic violence. Davis reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, leaving the victim with a cut inside her lip.
His rematch with Lamont Roach on August 16 looks uncertain as PBC is exploring a new date. Davis reportedly hasn't trained since the incident occurred on June 15th.
His first fight against Lamont Roach was the talk of the boxing world after it ended in a controversial majority draw. 'Tank' took a deliberate knee during the fight which wasn't counted as a knockdown. There's a lot of hype surrounding the rematch as fans want to see how he handles Roach a second time around.
While the second fight is currently uncertain, Davis has received a call-out for a blockbuster showdown after that. This year's Hall of Fame inductee, Manny Pacquiao, is keen to take on the WBA lightweight champion after his fight against Mario Barrios this weekend.
Pacquiao is making a stunning return at the age of 46 to take on Barrios. With a win, he wants to set up a fight against Davis, should 'Tank' beat Roach in the rematch. The Filipino legend told The Ring:
I like the Davis fight, but let's finish Barrios first. It's nothing personal. I am just doing my job. One at a time. We'll talk about it after the fight.
His promoter Sean Gibbons added:
As for what’s next if Pacquiao beats Barrios, if you look at who's the biggest draw in American boxing, and who puts the most butts in the most seats, it's Gervonta Davis.
Gibbons believes Pacquiao has the physical advantage against Davis, saying "Gervonta pushes the buttons and is a household name in many ways. Pacquiao and Davis match up very well. For the first time in a long time, Manny would actually be a taller and bigger fighter than his opponent. That's the dream. We were close at one time to fighting Davis. We were talking but we couldn't come to an agreement on a couple things and the timing didn't work out."
However, Gibbons added that Gervonta Davis' rematch against Lamont Roach could turn out to be decisive, saying, "If Pacquiao beats Barrios and Davis beats Roach, I think that's the fight. The people would be really intrigued. You couldn't sell it as much before Pacquiao fought Barrios because everyone was saying Gervonta is a beast, but Gervonta got exposed a little bit and had a bad night against Roach, and the shine is off a little bit. If Manny shows brilliance against Barrios, they are going to buy into a Tank fight in a heartbeat."
