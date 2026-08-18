Trainer Bob Santos Weighs in on Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

Other than fighters, trainers may be the only people in boxing who grasp its nuances more. Granted, the point of the sport is to land more punches and evade damage, which seems easier than it really is. However, trainers also know what it takes to turn an excellent fighter into a world champion.

The sport prevents lucky or accidental champions. Within that, the greatest saying in the history of the sport takes on its truest meaning: "Styles make fights."

No matter how dominant or productive a fighter is, there is always another whose approach will cause issues. Bob Santos, who previously worked in Garcia's corner, believes that the California native will thrive against his opponent.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / NurPhot

Santos on Garcia vs Benn

No one has ever denied Garcia's ability. He fights in a fast-paced style that could culminate in a left hook that will end fights if it finds the mark. Santos thinks Garcia has an advantage based on a few factors when speaking with The Ring.

“Not only is Ryan a very good puncher, he has electric hand speed, and we all know the punch you don’t see coming is the punch that can hurt you. When Ryan’s on his A game, and he’s in the zone and he’s focused, he’s tough for anybody. … He has shown times where he’s very dynamic, and that’s the Ryan Garcia you have to prepare for.”

Garcia has a rough history of distractions that show a fighter who needs balance and strong guidance. No one doubts him in the ring. However, it's the time between fights that makes up the majority of his life and raises eyebrows. Garcia needs to focus solely on the fight, leaving the outside noise out.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Weight could be a factor

Benn needs to slim down to make weight for the fight. Under those circumstances, dropping size and muscle could become an issue. By nature, Benn has grown into a bigger fighter and hasn't fought at welterweight since 2022. Will the weight loss make Benn sluggish, facing a fighter who loves to increase the action? Despite Benn's toughness, fluctuating weight can be an issue.

Santos commented on the issue, “If he’s the type of guy that’s very disciplined out of the ring and never allows his weight to go too high, then I think he’ll be fine. But if it’s a case of where you’ve either added too much muscle or you’ve let the weight get away from you, even in and around some of the higher weight classes where you don’t stay in that 10-to-15-pound range, then it can really hurt you. It can come back to bite you, especially going down the stretch.”

For Benn, this is his last fight at 147; he will move up in weight afterward. Yet, the lure of a big-money exit on his way up to 154 is tempting. Will Garcia overcome him for the win, or will outside forces cost him?