Rolly Romero Blasts Ryan Garcia: 'Dumbest Thing I've Ever Heard'

Boxing, at its essence, is a perfect blend of action and promotion, with the best situations taking both into consideration. The better fighters understand that in-ring performances will only get you so far.

WBA welterweight champion Rolly Romero speaks the way he fights: straight-ahead without flinching and with purpose.

In less than two weeks, Romero will stand across from Teofimo Lopez in the first defense of his welterweight belt. While participating in a community event in his hometown of Las Vegas, Romero discussed several topics with Michelle Joy Phillips of Fight Hub TV. The 30-year-old speaks candidly, providing insightful commentary throughout.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Romero tired of Garcia's antics

Ryan Garcia was the last fighter that Romero faced. The WBA champion dropped Garcia en route to a 12-round unanimous decision that wasn't close.

Garcia is facing Conor Benn on September 12. Yet he keeps discussing topics unrelated to his upcoming fight. One topic that seemingly annoyed Romero was Garcia's belief that the recently retired Terence "Bud" Crawford owed him a fight.

"Why are we talking about dumb stuff right now? Like, bro, like that's like the dumbest thing I've ever heard. That's literally the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Like, I'm not even exaggerating. Like, where does it, like, where do you even get the thought process?"



In Romero's eyes, Garcia appears unfocused, lashing out at retired fighters and generational talents who left the sport with nothing left to prove. Recently, there have been concerns about Garcia's mental state and his ability to control his emotions.

Ducking accusations

Devin Haney hasn't fought since November but has seen his name mentioned in various fights. Fully understanding the issue, Romero thinks Haney's promotional approach isn't as solid as many believe.

"We sent him a lucrative offer. He decided not to take the fight because Dev Haney Promotions isn't a real promotion company. But regardless of everything, Devin and I are never going to fight because he is scared of me and I'm not going to waste my time."

Haney's father, Bill, serves as his son's trainer and spokesman, issuing proclamations about various fights and scenarios. Yet, he's remained quiet regarding Romero. As of this writing, he hasn't offered a comment or rebuttal to the accusations.

As mentioned, Romero faces Lopez later this month. If he wins, then he slides into a much stronger negotiating position. One avenue could see a Garcia rematch. With both fighters potentially winning, a title fight and even larger payday could be in the offing.