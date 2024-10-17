Trainer Jose Benavidez Sr.'s Questions About Benavidez Vs. Morrell Morrell's Preparedness For The January Match
By Miriam Onyango
Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, David Benavidez's recent opponents, are more skilled than WBA "regular" light heavyweight champion David Morrell, according to trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. Given that he believes Morrell to be a safe choice and inferior to Plant and Andrade, Jose Sr. may have chosen Morrell for Benavidez to fight. The WBC interim 175-pound champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), and Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) are scheduled to fight on January 25, 2025. However, Jose Sr. believes Morrell lacks the expertise and style to defeat his son.
The technical prowess and strength of the Cuban Morrell are well renowned. On August 3rd at the BMO Arena in Los Angeles, Benavidez Sr. claims he saw little power in the 26-year-old Morrell during his most recent 12-round unanimous decision victory against former light heavyweight world title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic.
In that fight, Morrell appeared strong and repeatedly damaged the 33-year-old Kalajdzic with a single left hand to the head, but he was unable to finish the fight because he was concentrating too much on single strikes rather than launching a flurry of punches.
On May 4, 2019, Kalajdzic was eliminated by Artur Beterbiev in the fifth round in this manner. Morrell had the opportunity to stop him in the third round, but he did not adhere to the Beterbiev strategy. Morrell will need to get better in that area because it is unlikely that he would be able to take down Benavidez with a single blow, as he was doing with opponents at 168.
Benavidez is going to get hit, but Morrell will need to land a barrage of powerful blows to finish the job. With the ability to defeat Benavidez, he will be the WBC mandatory to face champion Beterbiev. For their bout in January of next year, he needs to adjust his style.
“What I see is a lack of experience. David [Benavidez] throws a lot of combinations, a lot of punches, and Morrell throws a little bit of punches,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. in media reports.
“Not that many, and I think David is going to try and press him. Pressure, pressure, pressure, and he’s never been pressured like that before,” added Benavidez Sr.
There weren't many weight bullies in the sport on the day of the bout because they couldn't make it through the weigh-ins. Fighters who fight two or three categories below their natural size by manipulating their weight can now have successful careers that they would not be able to have if they had to compete in their natural divisions.