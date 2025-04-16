Boxing

Trainer Robert Garcia Gives Detailed Breakdown On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Trainer foresees Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Apratim Banerjee

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is expected to take place later this year. It could turn out to be a monumental fight and one of the biggest events of 2025.

Crawford and Alvarez are currently two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. and for many, it's a battle between Crawford's skills and Alvarez's power. The fight is expected to take place at 168 pounds, two weight classes above Crawford's last fight.

Trainer Robert Garcia has now broken down how the fight might go, and he thinks 'Bud' Crawford could steal the earlier rounds of the contest. However, he expects Alvarez to put his foot on the gas in the later rounds of the contest and put the pressure on Crawford.

Speaking to K.O Artist Sports, Garcia said:

I think he is going to put up some really good rounds. Maybe at least five or six rounds. Eventually, in the later rounds, Canelo starts catching him and breaking him down. But I do see Crawford putting up. Crawford, he’s the man. He’s pound-for-pound one of the best fighters in the world. He’s very talented, and I think he will put up a good fight.

Garcia added that Alvarez will need to come on strong in the second half because Crawford could be a tough puzzle to solve in the beginning. However, he made sure to note that Alvarez is a special talent as well. Garcia said:

I might be wrong also because Canelo is also very talented. Let’s not take that away from him. I do see Crawford maybe taking the first few rounds, the first half of the fight, and then Canelo forcing himself to pressure and try to dominate that way.

Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.