DAZN PPV Prices For Canelo vs Scull And Garcia vs Romero Draw Mixed Reactions
One of boxing's biggest weekends in recent memory won't be a cheap one for fans who have to buy it on pay-per-view.
DAZN announced that the Times Square Card headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero on May 2 and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title will each cost $60. DAZN also announced a bundle for $90 if fans buy both PPVs at once.
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. for Lopez's WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles are also on the Time Square card. Jaime Munguia's rematch against Bruno Surace and Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba are on the undercard for Canelo vs. Scull.
While the prices don't come as a surprise, they buck a trend of recent PPVs that were led by Turki Alalshikh being in a much more affordable price range for fans. Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, which was one of the most stacked cards in recent memory, was $25.99. Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. on April 26 is the same price as Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2.
It's also worth noting that Canelo and Garcia are much bigger names in America compared to Bivol, Beterbiev, Benn and Eubank Jr. David Benavidez vs. David Morrell and Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. were Premier Boxing Champions PPVs that cost $80.
Regardless, fans hoping the PPV model will slowly die away to make watching boxing's biggest fights more affordable will have to wait a little longer.
