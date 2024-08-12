Turki Al Sheikh Notes Future Cooperation With Tszyu Following Conflict
By Mohamed Bahaa
Renowned prominent figure in the boxing world Turki Al Sheikh has become well-known very fast as a top promoter under the Riyadh Season flag. The 43-year-old Saudi Arabian has been crucial in planning big events including fights like Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua against Francis Ngannou, and Terence Crawford's victorious search for a fourth world title against Israil Madrimov.
Al Sheikh has broadened his promotional activities outside Saudi Arabia, bringing his skills to Los Angeles for the Crawford-Madrimov fight. Tim Tszyu, former WBO Super-Welterweight Champion, was one prominent name originally scheduled for the undercard.
Rising from temporary to full champion last year, Tszyu had well defended his title against Brian Mendoza. But a serious cut he suffered in his following bout against Sebastian Fundora resulted in a decision loss, so postponing his comeback to the ring. Doctors decided it too soon after his injury, hence the bout was canceled even though he was anxious to make a comeback facing Vergil Ortiz on the Riyadh Season LA show.
Al Sheikh's answer was clear when asked whether he might collaborate with Tszyu going forward. “I won't be working with Tim Tszyu. Let him [do it] his way.” Al Sheikh said, angrily closing the door on any possible cooperation.
Though the bout has not yet been formally finalized, Tszyu is scheduled to face undefeated Russian and IBF Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev on his next trip.
Tszyu's original opponent, Vergil Ortiz, instead faced Serhii Bohachuk over the weekend to secure the WBC Interim crown during an exciting bout many saw as a contender for (bout of the Year.) While applauding the fight, Al Sheikh advised a rematch and said the result might have been a draw.
Al Sheikh's rejection to collaborate with Tszyu closely follows a public spat with unified super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo'. Al Sheikh attacked Alvarez, charging the Mexican star of abandoning his will to take on tough opponent. Al Sheikh indicated in spite of the conflict that if Canelo changes his strategy, a cooperation could still be feasible.
Al Sheikh keeps creating waves in the boxing scene with these latest events, changing the scene with his strong opinions and decisive actions.