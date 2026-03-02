Full Undercard Announced for Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

The first Netflix boxing event of 2026 is now official. The April 11 event, headlined by Tyson Fury facing Arslanbek Makhmudov in his return from retirement, announced its entire 10-fight card on Monday.

Fury confirmed he would be facing Makhmudov in the main event in mid-February, a couple of weeks before Conor Benn was booked against former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event. Ring Magazine officially confirmed the other eight fights, including six preliminary bouts preluding a four-fight main card.

The prelims will stream live on Tudum.com and all Ring Magazine social media channels, with the main card broadcast on Netflix.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: The Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov card is STACKED with some heavy hitters 🥊🔥#FuryMakhmudov | April 11th | LIVE on Netflix | Prelims on The Ring’s socials and https://t.co/PIKQVTfcDZ | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pic.twitter.com/GFRUuoUhcZ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 2, 2026

Benn was booked against Prograis shortly after inking a $15 million one-fight deal with Dana White and Zuffa Boxing. He appears set to return to the free agency market once his bout with Prograis concludes.

Two other heavyweight bouts kick off the main card before Benn and Prograis lead into the Fury-Makhmudov main event. British heavyweight champion Jeamie Tshikeva will defend his title against 36-year-old Richard Riakporhe in the featured bout, with former Olympic medalist Frazer Clarke facing recent title challenger Justis Huni in the main card opener.

Clarke and Huni are the two most notable fighters outside of the main and co-main event. Both fighters recently had their surging title aspirations halted by WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley in the last two years.

Justis Huni | IMAGO / AAP

Like Fury and Benn, Tshikeva, Riakporhe and Clarke are all English fighters. 'The Gypsy King' has trained with Clarke and Riakporhe before, while Tshikeva works with Fury's former trainer, Ben Davidson.

Seven of the prelim fighters, including undefeated prospects Mikie Tallon and Elliot Whale, also hail from England. Only one fight on the entire card, Hector Lorzano vs. Sultan Al-Mohammed, does not have at least one British representative.

Whale kicks off the night against his countryman, Tom Hill, as the first fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov full fight card

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov, heavyweight main event

Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis, catchweight (150 pounds) co-main event

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Richard Riakporhe, for the British heavyweight title

Frazer Clarke vs. Justis Huni, heavyweight

Prelims

Troy Williamson vs. Simon Zachenhuber, super middleweight

Breyon Gorham vs. Eduard Georgiev, super lightweight

Mikie Tallon vs. Christopher Rios, lightweight

Felix Cash vs. Liam O'Hare, middleweight

Hector Lozano vs. Sultan Almohammed, lightweight

Elliot Whale vs. Tom Hill, welterweight