Tyson Fury Brutally Shades Potential Fights with Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley

Tyson Fury's career is closer to the end than the beginning. However, his championship legacy grants him time that would chase average fighters into the sunset.

With the eyes of the boxing world continuously set upon the "Gypsy King," he is awaiting his next opportunity to speak at a microphone.

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KO) shows equal aplomb with words as he does his footwork, and will always give an honest interview with sharp quotes at the ready. The former champion drew a sports-related parallel sure to amuse fans and irritate rivals.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

Since 2009, Fury has dominated the British heavyweight boxing scene. His battles against Deontay Wilder became the tapestry upon which he wove his career. Now, with a current crop of heavyweights that are younger, they seek to wrest the attention away from the 37-year-old.

Fury shades Dubois and Wardley

In a video on his YouTube channel FurociTV, Fury discussed the possibility of fighting Daniel Dubois (23-3, 22 KO) or Fabio Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KO), who engaged in an 11-round brawl that saw the former knock out the latter for the WBO heavyweight title. The former unified champion dismissed the notion in his own inimitable way.

"It's like League One [the third tier of English football] versus UEFA Champions League [the leading football tournament in Europe]. Although they had a good fight together, we've seen what happens when Dubois steps up to the Premiership. They don't really do anything for me."

Fury added on their last fight and styles, "They're very good fighting men,but there's not a lot of avoided punches in there. It's just mainly giving and taking it. I'm not going to go off track."

For additional context, the UEFA Champions League brings together soccer's best teams from across Europe who battle to see who is the best on the continent.

In essence, Fury equated Wardley and Dubois to, basically, a minor league/feeder system, whereas he stands among the best. Moreover, his statement suggests that Wardley and Dubois are beneath him. Most importantly, Fury chided the boxers for a face-first style that excites crowds but doesn't suit a boxer like Fury, who uses angles and footwork to slip punches and counter effectively.

Despite his less-than-athletic build, the former champion brings an effective jab and timing that unsettles brawlers who desperately want the bout to turn into a standing in the pocket exchange of punches.

Fury's next fight will reportedly see him enter the ring on August 1 in Dublin in a warm-up for his Anthony Joshua bout.

Fury and Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) appear set to headline a card to be televised on Netflix that's targeted for November.