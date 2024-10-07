Tyson Fury Declines The Possibility Of Fighting Moses Itauma, Calls It A ‘Stupid Fight’
By Isaac Nyamungu
Tyson Fury has had the opportunity to face and fight some of the best boxers of his generation - but he has playfully overruled the hint of facing Moses Itauma. The 'Gypsy King' has faced and overcome a long list of adversaries but wants to give rising star Moses Itauma a wide berth.
While various wrestlers claim to be open to any contest at any time, Fury is more discerning in his tastes and wouldn't take a date opposite Itauma. This unwillingness to face Itauma aligns with Fury's prior praise for the young boxer. After a sparring session with the young gun in July, Fury dubbed his fellow Brit "the future of the heavyweight division."
Fury has hailed Itauma in return and earlier called the Slovakia-born star. ‘The Gyspy King' is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk on December 21 after falling to the first defeat of his professional career against the Ukrainian slickster in May. ‘The Gypsy King’ attended the Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Saturday as cousin Walter Fury won over Dale Arrowsmith to bank his second pro win. Fury is currently planning for his undisputed rematch against unconquered champion Usyk, which is more than enough to take up his attention without any mention of other possible antagonists.
Both Fury as well as Usyk are presently the two top-rated boxers in boxing's glamour division while most feel British teenage sensation Itauma will take their place once they ultimately hang up their gloves.
The 19-year-old, Itauma, moved to 10-0 as a professional in July with a vicious stoppage victory over Polish veteran Mariusz Wach. Further, his destructive all-action style has led to him being trademarked 'Britain's Mike Tyson'. An up-and-coming wrestler who has earned comparisons to Mike Tyson is only name Tyson Fury would rather not face.
Moses Itauma is boxing gem speedily rising through the heavyweight division since his professional debut in January 2023. The teenager has built an impressive 10-0 record since then and been labeled 'Britain's Mike Tyson' owing to his shattering stopping power at such a young age. Itauma is presently riding a streak of six straight finishes and has only gone past the first round in two of those. His most recent conquest came in July against Mariusz Wach, who once faced Wladimir Klitschko for the unified heavyweight belts.