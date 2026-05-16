MVP MMA 1: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The wait is over for one of the most unexpected combat sports events of the year, as MVP MMA 1 goes down tonight at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

The main event is featherweight bout featuring UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey and fellow women’s MMA legend Gina Carano. “Rowdy” is nearly 10 years removed from her last fight with the UFC, while Carano hasn’t competed since suffering her only career loss to Cris Cyborg in a fight for the Strikeforce featherweight belt.

Former UFC stars will square off in the co-main event, as Nate Diaz and Mike Perry both make their respective returns to MMA for the first time since their respective UFC exits.

MVP MMA 1 Live Results & Highlights

The MVP MMA 1 main card will also see former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou return to action to take on fellow UFC and PFL veteran Philipe Lins.

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins is official for Fight Night!!



—

Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA#RouseyCarano #NgannouLins #DiazPerry pic.twitter.com/tJgVAAAKz2 — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Former two-division KSW titleholder Salahdine Parnasse faces Kenny Cross in a lightweight contest, and the main card action kicks off with another heavyweight clash between former UFC Champion Junior dos Santos and Robelis Despaigne.

Both men came to chase a FINISH on NETFLIX!!!



—

Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA#RouseyCarano #NgannouLins #DiazPerry pic.twitter.com/dB45KgA25S — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

The event features a six-fight prelim card that’s also loaded with names that will be easily recognizable to hardcore MMA fans. Jason Jackson makes his first post-Bellator/PFL appearance against Jeff Creighton, Adriano Moraes takes on the undefeated Phumi Nkuta after leaving ONE Championship, and Alex Pereira’s sister Aline Pereira returns to MMA to face Jade Masson-Wong.

Moraes finished Demetrious Johnson. Nkuta has never lost. Something has to give Saturday night.



—

Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA#RouseyCarano #NgannouLins #DiazPerry pic.twitter.com/C1tU8Ky9EI — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

The prelim action for MVP MMA 1 is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

MVP MMA 1 Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Main Event: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Co-Main Event: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

MVP MMA 1 Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Jason Jackson vs. Albert Morales

Aline Perira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins