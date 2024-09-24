Undisputed World Title Fight Between Beterbiev And Bivol
By Daniel Mukenya
Artur Beterbriev and Dmitry Bivol are set to face each other on October 12th after the fight was previously postponed after Beterbriev sustained a knee injury.
WBC, IBF and WBO champion Beterbriev will face WBA belt holder Bivol in a winner-takes-all showdown.
Finally, the fans will be able to witness the fight that will determine the first undisputed light heavyweight champion since Roy Jones Jr. Accomplished the feat two decades ago.
Bivol turned pro in 2014, went ahead to win the interim WBA light heavyweight title in 2016 and was elevated to the full-time champion. He became a worldwide sensation when he beat Canelo Alvarez in a one-sided affair in 2022. Bivol has then won three straight fights, earning his first knockout win since 2018 against Malik Zinad.
Beterbriev, a four-time amateur gold medallist, turned pro in 2013. The Russian with Canadian Citizenship won the IBF light heavyweight title in 2017. The WBC belt in 2019 and the WBO title in 2022. He last fought in January where he decimated Callum Smith.
The recent knee surgery puts a question mark on whether Beterbiev will be able to stand up to the stress of facing a mover like Bivol. Beterbiev suffered a raptured meniscus in training, which forced the match to be moved up. This could give Bivol an advantage over his opponent.
Bivol will face the biggest puncher of his career in this light heavyweight undisputed championship fight against unified champ Beterbiev. Beterbiev might have too much power for Bivol, who likes to throw combinations and leaves himself open regularly.
Bivol, known for his movement and boxing skills used to defeat the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto Ramirez, has not faced anyone like Beterbiev before. His in-and-out attacking style will be put to the test against Beterbiev.
Canelo was too small to fight at light heavyweight against Bivol in 2022 since he is naturally middleweight in sight. Zurdo Ramirez was slow and limited in his fight against Bivol in November 2022. It will be his chance to prove he is as good as some fans think he is in this fight against Beterbriev.