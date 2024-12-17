Usyk Receives And Shares A Sensational Letter From Ukrainian Soldier Prior To Rematch With Fury
By Isaac Nyamungu
The undisputed world champion, Oleksandr Usyk has received an emotional letter from a Ukrainian soldier in the battlefield fighting the war against Russia prior to his rematch with Tyson Fury this weekend.
The 37-year-old Ukrainian boxer, will go into the contest as the preferred to reign supreme, having emerged victorious in all 22 of his career fights so far.
“Dear Mr. Oleksandr. My name is also Oleksandr, my callsign is ‘Shket (Kid/Lad)’. I am a fighter of the tactical special forces unit GRIM of the 41st separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” reads in part.
The Ukrainian icon defeated the Gypsy King on points earlier this year to be declared the undisputed world champion, coming back from a rocky few rounds in the middle of the match to finish strongly.
The soldier in his letter, narrated fierce postings at Kyiv, Bakhmut, and Kherson, re-counting how each of Usyk’s wins blazes like a blistering beacon cutting through the darkness of war. “We know what hard work is and what every victory is worth,” he wrote, tethering the blood and sweat of the battlefield to the spirit of the boxing ring.
The letter embodies how the Ukrainian heavyweight wrestler has been a ‘beacon of hope’ for men and women on the frontline.
“My brothers and I watch all of your fights whenever possible and wholeheartedly root you for,” reads the script.
“We are proud that the glory of Ukrainian boxing is now resounding so loudly. It has always been important, and now every victory of Ukraine is priceless,” asserts the letter.
So far, the heavyweight titans have now both completed their training camps and recently landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the highly publicized historic bout.
'We are rooting for you. We wish you victory and success. This time we will root for you again. I hope you will feel our support even from afar. All our efforts will lead to the main thing - to our Common victory!” he added.
'We keep our fingers crossed for you, we pray, we wish you success! Together to victory!'
Usyk on his part appreciated his country’s fan base acknowledging that he draws a lot of motivation from them.
“I’m very thankful to Oleksandr and our Ukrainian soldiers who are supporting my country and fighting to protect it,” said Usyk. “I do this for them,” he added.
“This gives me extra motivation. This is a real man, a real soldier that is supporting my country, that is helping me and the people of Ukraine,” he noted.
Fury, 36-year-old, somehow survived the offensive and made it to the end of the match, only to lose on points, but has a shot at redemption on Saturday when he will be seeking to make up for his only career downfall to date.