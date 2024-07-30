Usyk vs. Fury: British Boxer David Price Weighs in on Upcoming Rematch
By Mohamed Bahaa
With less than five months remaining until Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury clash in the ring once more, the anticipation is palpable. Their initial encounter in May was a riveting 12-round spectacle, showcasing both fighters' strengths. Ultimately, Usyk emerged victorious, securing a points win after Fury was knocked down in the ninth round.
This victory crowned Usyk as the first undisputed heavyweight champion in nearly 25 years. However, he soon had to relinquish the IBF title to pursue a rematch with Fury, leaving only the Ring Magazine, WBC, WBO, and WBA titles up for grabs in their second bout. Despite the titles at stake, Fury's primary goal is revenge.
As the rematch looms, David Price, the last Englishman to defeat Tyson Fury, has shared his perspective on the fight's potential outcome. Price, who bested Fury in the senior national championships back in 2006, offered his thoughts recently.
Reflecting on whether Fury can avenge his professional loss, Price said, "I always feel like Usyk has a little bit of extra in the reserves no matter who he fights. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua – he just seems to be able to pull that bit more out of the tank no matter who he’s facing. The fact he beat [Fury] in the first fight has given him that boost to his confidence. He seems to have this aura about him now; he’s a superstar here as well as anywhere else, so he will grow from that fight, but it depends on how Fury grows from the fight as well. I’m the last Englishman to beat him, and he came back alright from losing to me, so he might come back again.”
Despite the history between Price and Fury, a professional bout never materialized, even though Fury toyed with the idea of a stadium fight in 2022, three years after Price's retirement. Now, Fury's full attention is on Usyk, with every bit of focus crucial for their highly anticipated rematch.
As the countdown to Usyk vs. Fury 2 continues, fans and analysts alike eagerly await to see if Fury can reclaim his titles and exact his revenge or if Usyk will once again prove his dominance in the ring.