Veteran Boxer Makes History With Knockout Win
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Former WBC heavyweight champion Oliver McCall defied age and expectations by knocking out Louisiana’s 54-year-old veteran Stacy Frazier in a stunning two-round victory at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashvile, Tennessee on Tuesday night.
Chicago’s McCall 60-14 (39 KOs) at 59 years old, made history to become the oldest boxer to win a fight, surpassing Mike Tyson's previous record.
McCall’s impressive performance has reignited his passion for boxing, he has challenged brothers Jake Paul, Logan Paul to a fight, aiming to avenge the losses of Nate Robinson and Mike Tyson.
“I’ll knock Jake and Logan out, I want to get revenge for Nate Robinson and then Mike Tyson, it would be awesome,”McCall said.
McCall at 59 believes that with further weight loss and improved technique, he can still compete at a high level.
“Well, next fight, if I lose about 10 more pounds, I'm ready for anybody, will be lighter and have a lot more technique, I can punch, my defense is pretty decent,” McCall said
Frazier hasn't won a fight since 2014, then lost seven in a row and hadn't fought at all since 2019. Now 16-23, truth be told, Frazier was never very good anyway. McCall ended 5 1/2 years of inactivity and is now
Frazier, 16-23 (15 KOs), started well in the first round, landing clean shots to the body of McCall – who used his jab more. When McCall attacked, his big right hand sent Frazier to the canvas.
In the second round, McCall went at Frazier and landed another right hand which recorded the second knockdown. When Frazier came back on his feet, he was made to eat a right hook that wobbled him. Mccall chased and landed combinations on his opponent who failed to beat the count.
An ecstatic McCall described his feat as a blessing when asked about beating Mike Tyson’s record of fighting at age 58.
“It’s a bigger record because I'm the first guy who ever knocked down the youngest heavyweight champion of the world, which is Mike Tyson. And now I'm the oldest guy to fight and win,” McCall said.
McCall became a WBC heavyweight titleholder in September 1994, when he stopped then champion Lennox Lewis in two rounds. He successfully defended the title once against Larry Holmes before losing it to Frank Bruno a year late, last fought and won against Hugo Lomeli in 2019.