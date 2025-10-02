Lennox Lewis Sends Clear Message To Oleksandr Usyk On Retirement
Oleksandr Usyk has easily established himself as one of the best fighters in the world today, and perhaps even of all time.
With wins over the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois, Usyk has been able to overcome every challenge that has been presented to him. Now with a record of 24-0, it seems as if every fighter at heavyweight would struggle with the Ukrainian.
Whether or not Usyk does fight again is currently up in the air. With Joseph Parker set to compete in October, Moses Itauma in December, and Agit Kabayel rumoured to be fighting in January, there is a lack of available contenders.
However, a heavyweight legend has given his take on what Usyk should do next.
Lennox Lewis Urges Oleksandr Usyk To 'Retire On Top', The Same Way He Did
After Usyk's knockout win over Daniel Dubois in July, the Ukrainian showed no interest in retiring. In his post-fight interview, Usyk alluded to potential fights with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Derek Chisora in the future.
However, there have been conversations regarding the lack of desire Usyk has shown to get back in the ring. The undisputed world champion was apparently nursing an injury in the summer after the Dubois bout, which led Joseph Parker to take another fight before a world title opportunity.
Due to the lack of news around Usyk's next title defense, retirement is seemingly becoming more of a possibility for the two-weight world champion.
When Sky Sports asked Lennox Lewis about Oleksandr Usyk, the former heavyweight champion sent a message to his fellow great.
"When a guy retires is really down to him... I would say to him, retire at your own time. But, retire on top, like I did."- Lennox Lewis
Lewis also mentioned that Usyk can serve as a great lesson and role model to the younger generation due to his boxing journey and dedication.
'The Lion' Lewis had his last professional bout in June 2003, when he overcame Vitali Klitschko to defend his WBC World Heavyweight title. The win improved Lewis' record to 41-2-1, as he was able to defeat every opponent he has ever faced in his career.
Should Usyk retire, he will have accomplishments such as being an undisputed champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight, as well as an Olympic gold medalist. However, it is far from certain that the Ukrainian will hang up his gloves.
