Dana White Responds After Roy Jones Jr Slams Zuffa Boxing's Attempt to Change Ali Act

While he gained eternal fame and notoriety for slick defense, Hall of Famer Roy Jones never ducked a challenge.

As a result, when it pertained to voicing his opinion on the current state of boxing, the five-division world champion stood in the pocket and landed verbal blows against a major change in boxing.

Jones Jr believes Zuffa will erase boxing history

Roy Jones Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When combat sports conglomerate TKO Group launched Zuffa Boxing, many believed it would exist only as another promotional company. However, when Dana White, the promotion's president, announced that Zuffa would implement its own rankings and create its own belts, the mood changed.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Jones said he thinks the move will imperil any effort to protect the multi-sanctioning organizations that the sport built most of its legacy upon.

"It's not about a title anymore. It's who they (TKO) want there. Talent, skill, hard work—all those things should determine who's the best. You should have an opportunity to get a shot at the best if you're the best. You have to kiss their ass if you want to fight. Most of the people around are too idiotic to understand what is really happening. They don’t understand. By the time they get it, it’s already too late."

‼️Roy Jones Jr. GOES OFF on Zuffa Boxing and storms off the interview‼️🚨



“You gotta kiss their ass if you want to fight. Most of the people around too idiotic to understand what is really happening. They don’t understand. By the time they get it, it’s already too late… We’re… pic.twitter.com/BBoZYSfAgS — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) May 10, 2026

By establishing its own rankings and belts, Zuffa will effectively neuter the sport, reducing the number of fights among elite fighters. Unfortunately, this is a precedent that TKO set long before they entered boxing.

Dana White responds

Dana White responded to Jones following Zuffa Boxing's event on Sunday. Yet not in the way he usually does. Normally, White's bravado would overflow in Zuffa's defense.

“I don’t know whose ass you gotta kiss around here to get fights…. When Roy says something like, ‘You’ve gotta kiss their ass to do this and that,’ I think that if you asked any of the fighters, they would tell you that we treat them very well, treat them like professional athletes, and any of the interactions that I’ve had have been nothing but respectful.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from, but I do like Roy, and everybody’s entitled to their opinions. When you come into a business and you start to cause disruption, you're gonna ruffle some feathers."

Dana White responds to Roy Jones Jr's recent comments:



When you come into a business and you start to cause disruption, you're gonna ruffle some feathers. pic.twitter.com/Fxh01h1waq — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 11, 2026

Before TKO formed, the UFC stood as the premier organization in mixed martial arts. Other companies, such as PRIDE FC, Strikeforce, and Elite XC, were formed to provide fighters with additional avenues. Instead of embracing the challenge, the UFC bought out its rivals, creating a scenario in which the highest-paid fights took place in its cages.

While smaller promotions in MMA still exist, none possess one-tenth of the pull that the UFC currently boasts. They want to be the same force in boxing. Fighters will lose their ability to leverage their talents and draw power into fights. Another major issue is that the signature piece of boxing legislation stands at risk.

TKO could demolish the Ali Act

Zuffa Boxing continues to push for single-entity boxing bodies, meaning one organization controls all of boxing. The Ali Act, named for boxing icon Muhammad Ali, was passed in 2000 and sought to separate organizations and prevent conflicts of interest. More importantly, the Ali Act specifically requires financial transparency, including financial disclosures.

Zuffa wants that safeguard removed, allowing its promoters to conceal what they currently earn from each fight. Additionally, under one structure, fighters could see their purses drop. Jones' assertion that fighters would not bow and scrape at Zuffa's feet makes sense, considering how mixed martial arts remain at the mercy of UFC and TKO.

Oscar De La Hoya is asked where Zuffa Boxing will be in 5 years. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/QQkDNC6R4Z — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 20, 2025

By attempting to amend the Ali Act, Zuffa seeks to control the sport in every respect. Jones, along with other greats from the ring, such as Oscar De La Hoya, has spoken out. Whether they can garner enough support to thwart the attempt remains to be seen.