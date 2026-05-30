WBC Orders Fight Between David Benavidez and Noel Mikaelian

Cruiserweight is one of the hottest divisions in boxing, and the matchups keep getting better.

David Benavidez moved up to cruiserweight and defeated unified champion Gilberto Ramirez in a one-sided beatdown. The new WBO and WBA champion has been active in discussing his potential next fight.

One of the names being thrown in the ring is current WBC champion Noel Mikaelian, who became a two-time champion by defeating Badou Jack in a rematch in December 2025. The WBC has now ordered Mikaelian to face Benavidez.

The WBC has ordered cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian to defend his title against unified champion David Benavidez, according to a letter obtained by The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger.



Mikaelian has been in talks to fight Ring Magazine champion Jai Opetaia in the fall. pic.twitter.com/BqcuxC6H6B — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 29, 2026

“The WBC mediated with as much interest and positive intentions without being able to find a final amicable agreement between the parties representing WBC Cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian,” the WBC said in a press release. "At the same time, a great positive story has developed: our Light Heavyweight champion fought a cruiserweight bout and conquered the WBA and WBO belts. Benavidez visited Mexico and has his mind only on winning the WBC Cruiserweight championship.”

The WBC goes on to say that they received a petition from Benavidez's team to mandate that Mikaelian make a mandatory defense against Benavidez, and that the WBC board voted in favor to order the fight.

It’s typically rare for a champion to be ordered as a mandatory opponent. The number one contender in the WBC rankings is Ryan Rozicki, who is set to fight WBC No. 4-ranked contender Chris Billiam-Smith.

Noel Mikaelian could face Jai Opetaia for the Ring Magazine title instead

Despite being stripped of the IBF cruiserweight title, Jai Opetaia is still the Ring Magazine champion. | IMAGO / AAP

While a fight with David Benavidez is most likely now that the WBC has made him the mandatory challenger to the title, a fight between Noel Mikaelian and Benavidez isn’t set in stone.

Mikaelian and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia are close to finalizing a deal for a showdown later in the year, according to BoxingScene. While the initial report came moments before Benavidez was ordered as a mandatory challenger, Mikaelian may opt to fight Opetaia, which would lead to him vacating the title.

Opetaia and Benavidez are considered by many to be the top two fighters in the cruiserweight division. Mikaellian is ranked fifth in the Ring Magazine’s rankings.

“From now on, it’s all about legacy, and I support my fighter’s right. He’s bigger than Bivol, Mikaelian, Opetaia and everyone else,” Benavidez’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz told BoxingScene.



