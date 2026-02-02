WBC President Slams 'Arrogant' Zuffa Boxing: 'They take all the money'
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman is not threatened by Zuffa Boxing, even if he disapproves of its business practices.
Sulaiman has been forced to respond more than usual lately, with Zuffa Boxing promoter Dana White claiming he would "get rid" of the boxing sanctioning bodies, which include the WBC. White recently criticized the WBC for charging its champions for sanctioning fees, which he made clear he would never implement.
Sulaiman, however, does not believe the comparison is fair. In an interview on 'The Ariel Helwani Show,' the 56-year-old slammed the new promotion for making a biased claim as it attempts to take over the sport.
"They claim there's no sanctioning fees in Zuffa," Sulaiman said. "Of course there's no sanctioning fees because they take all the money. It's ridiculous; it's something that is very elemental. If you compare one to the other, it's not apples to apples."
Sulaiman further criticized White and Zuffa Boxing for treating him poorly at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event in September 2025. He claimed they did not give him and his associates credentials and told him he would not be allowed in the ring, despite the WBC belt being on the line in the undisputed title fight.
Mauricio Sulaiman bashes Zuffa Boxing for "arrogant" approach
Zuffa Boxing has made no friends upon entering the sport, which Sulaiman believes is the wrong move. He claimed the WBC has no issue with White's attempt to form a league, but he wishes the UFC CEO's approach would be less "aggressive."
Like each of White's other rivals, Sulaiman believes Zuffa taking over the sport would be bad for the fighters. Sulaiman said the WBC only exists for the fighters' sake, which is why White and Zuffa Boxing want it out of the industry.
"There's no need to say [they will get rid of the sanctioning bodies]. If they want to do their own league if the law passes, God bless them, and hopefully, it would be good for the fighters. But there's no need to be so arrogant and so aggressive. It's a completely different world, boxing and the UFC. Here, it's about the boxers. The [WBC's] only reason for existence is the fighters, before, during and after their years of glory. The other side, it's not. It's them; it's the money."
White and Sulaiman will likely continue butting heads for as long as they exist in the same business. For now, both exist on separate planes, with Zuffa Boxing yet to sign a WBC champion.
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1