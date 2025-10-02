WBC Calls Out Zuffa Boxing With 'Welcome' Message
The World Boxing Council does not appear to be overly enthusiastic about Zuffa Boxing's entry into the sport of boxing.
As Dana White recently announced, Zuffa Boxing will create its own belts and weight classes, and it will not recognize any other titles or rankings. In doing so, it will attempt to create a UFC-like entity in boxing with only one champion per division.
The WBC, which has governed one of the most respected belts for decades, clearly did not take too kindly to the announcement. President Mauricio Sulaiman took a not-so-subtle shot at White for discrediting his organization in a pseudo-welcome letter.
"In the United States, where Zuffa will function, boxing operations fall under federal law known as the Muhammad Ali act and all promoters must abide by the law, unlike MMA where a company can operate without such strict federal guidelines and regulations," Sulaiman's statement read.
"Boxing has managers and advisors who negotiate the best conditions for their fighters, and that is how all boxers who step into the ring has their best interests protected," the statement continued. "Boxing is an open competition market for boxers to choose from the best options available, and therefore boxing has eradicated exploitation and abuse of power. A boxer is a dignified human being, not merchandise to be used to enrich just a few."
Dana White lays out plan for Zuffa Boxing
White's plan for Zuffa Boxing essentially aims to create one major league in boxing. Former ESPN analyst Max Kellerman echoed that sentiment, comparing Zuffa Boxing to the NFL and NBA.
On his own, White might not be too much of a credible threat. He attempted this plan years ago, when Zuffa Boxing initially blew up in flames before it even got off the ground.
However, with the backing of Turki Alalshikh, this iteration of Zuffa Boxing is very much in play. Alalshikh's Ring Magazine will oversee the only belts and rankings that Zuffa Boxing will recognize.
Since Alalshikh and White joined forces, rival promoters have criticized White for allegedly attempting to repeal the Muhammad Ali Act, which safeguards fighters and their pay structure. White has been criticized throughout his career for underpaying his athletes in the UFC.
White has rejected the notion on multiple occasions, claiming that UFC fighters are paid on a fair scale. He has since stated that the Ali Act will still impact his fighters with Zuffa Boxing, at least in the initial phases.
The Latest Boxing News
Did Manny Pacquiao Just Launch A Boxing Promotion To Rival Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing?
Oscar De La Hoya Advises Canelo Alvarez To Make Major Change After Terence Crawford Loss
Terence Crawford's Family Gives Retirement Opinion After Canelo Alvarez Win
Terence Crawford Reveals He Spoiled A Canelo Alvarez Super Fight By Beating Star