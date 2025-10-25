Why Joseph Parker Is Excited To Return To London For Fabio Wardley Title Fight
When Joseph Parker walks out to face Fabio Wardley in front of the crowd at the O2 Arena, it will only be his second time ever fighting in London. The first occasion resulted in one of his three career losses, but he still cannot wait to return to the capital of England.
Seven years after he lost to Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena, Parker is excited to return to the iconic venue against another popular English veteran. Parker entered the fight with Whyte off a loss to Anthony Joshua, but believes that everything is now aligned for him to continue his momentum against Wardley.
"I can't believe it's been seven years since my last fight there," Parker said, via 'The Ring.' "I look forward to going back there and also the crowd, getting whatever reception I'm going to get. There will be a lot of cheers for him, but I feel like I'm going to have some of the crowd cheering for me, too.
"In terms of training, my coaching team, how I operate, how I prepare, family life — everything is different. I feel like I am now the best version of myself."
Although nearly a decade has passed since the Whyte fight, Parker believes that he is now in his prime. The results would support that claim, as the 33-year-old enters his second defense of the WBO interim heavyweight title on a six-fight win streak.
Joseph Parker, Fabio Wardley battle for undisputed world title shot
While Parker enters the fight as the WBO interim champion, Wardley brings the WBA interim title to the table. Both belts will be on the line on Saturday night.
The belts, however, are not what either fighter will be pushing for. Parker and Wardley are both gunning to be the next challenger for undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who will seemingly face the winner in his next outing.
In many similar situations, fighters in Parker or Wardley's position would hold out for the undisputed title shot rather than face another opponent in the same situation. Their willingness to put everything on the line in a bona fide No. 1 contender fight is what has the bout billed as 'All or Nothing.'
Parker was the fighter many assumed would have been next for Usyk after the latter's second win over Daniel Dubois in July. The Kiwi is favored to extend his win streak to seven, but the undefeated Wardley can steal all of his momentum in his backyard.
