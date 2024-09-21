World Boxing Association: Committee Orders A Fight Between Stanionis And Giyasov.
By Caroline Chepkorir
The Filipino boxing legend looks for one final thrill in the ring before retiring, and he targets WBC champion Mario Barrios. Despite talking with Pacquiao, Barrios agreed to face Mike Tyson on the undercard. Pacquiao can now just focus on Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis.
Stanionis, who told WBN he was open for a fight with Pacquiao, is now off after the WBA order. Pacquiao has no place in the title shot unless he moves up to 154 pounds.
The World Boxing Association Championships committee has ordered the mandatory fight between Lithuanian welterweight world champion Eimantas Stanionis and official challenger Shakhram Giyasov. The communication was shared officially with both parties. They have 30 days to negotiate the fight, which will end on October 19.
According to the championship rule C.10, a champion must defend the title against the next available contender within nine months from the date he won the title. In the case of Stanionis, he won it on 15 April 2022, so the time limit for his next mandatory fight expired on 14 January 2023, and he must face Giyasov.
On the other hand, WBA Rule C.13, Fighting Limitations, states that the champion cannot fight a boxer who is not the official challenger within sixty (60) days after the expiration of the mandatory defense period.
Earlier, Amir Khan ruled out his return in the conventional sense of the word but has not given up on the ambition of one day sharing a ring with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Throughout his career, these two fighters have slipped through his fingers.
“No, I don’t think I will unless a Floyd Mayweather fight is there. The only two fighters I would make a comeback for are Floyd or Manny Pacquiao. Other than that, no, I’m not interested at all. I won't fight KSI. The thing is, I’ve done it at the highest level and don’t have the fire in my belly anymore. God has been kind; I’m financially strong, going into other things like property, and am living half of my time in Dubai and the UK, as well as going to the States a lot. I’m keeping busy with lots of things,” said Khan in media reports.