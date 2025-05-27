Zab Judah Makes Bold KO Pick For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford promises to be the biggest fight of the year, and potentially one of the biggest in boxing history. The contest is set for September 13 with a location yet to be officially announced.
Some have billed the clash as one of skill vs power, and many believe Crawford edges out in the skill department while Canelo has superior power due to being the heavier fighter. However, it's not that simple. Alvarez is as skilled as they come and Crawford has 31 career knockout wins, meaning both fighters can do it all.
Zab Judah has now revealed his pick for the fight, and he believes Terence Crawford will be the one getting his arm raised at the event of the fight, potentially even after a knockout finish. Speaking to ESNEWS, Judah said:
Crawford, no hesitation. Big 'Bud'. We gonna have to roll Canelo up. We gonna have to pack him up baby. It's a very big challenge. With his skills, the way he's adapting to the size, brother, when I see them standing toe-to-toe and side-by-side, I said game over, Terence Crawford. And listen, don't be surprised if he stops him. Don't be surprised if Terence 'Bud' Crawford stops Canelo.
Judah also added that Crawford is adjusting to the higher weight well and that 'Bud' looks good when shadowboxing. "He's putting on the weight and moving good," Judah added.
It's a fight the boxing community across the world can't wait for and with a win, either fighter could potentially catapult themself into the greatest of all time list. Who wins will be decided on September 13.
