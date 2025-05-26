Former Opponent Backs Manny Pacquiao To Beat Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao's return to the boxing ring is now official as the legendary Filipino takes on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19. The 46-year-old will end a four-year hiatus to make his return to the ring.
Pacquiao's last fight was against Yordenis Ugas in 202,1 while his last win came in 2019 against Keith Thurman. Fans and experts are understandably concerned about 'Pacman'. However, his former opponent Chris Algeieri has backed Pacquiao to beat Barrios.
Pacquiao and Algieri fought back in 2014, with the former earning a unanimous decision win. Algieri pointed out that Pacquiao has had 72 professional fights, meaning there has been a lot of wear and tear on his body.
He pointed out that speed, agility, and explosiveness were among Pacquiao's main weapons, traits that a fighter loses the fastest. Writing for Boxing Scene, Algieri pointed out:
The reality is also that Pacquiao is 46 years old, has had 72 fights, and has fought 498 rounds. That’s a lot of training camps, a lot of weight making, and a lot of wear and tear. He was also an aggressive fighter who, at his best, took risks and relied on his explosiveness and intensity – abilities that are among the first to go.
He thinks that the opening rounds will signal whether Pacquiao can still compete against someone like Barrios.
I suspect we’ll see in the opening rounds at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand if he’s capable of being competitive. He could well look an old man straight away.
He continued:
But Pacquiao was a truly special fighter. He’s also the best I ever fought. And while the odds may be stacked against him, I’m convinced he can win – and that makes him fighting Barrios very intriguing.
He further pointed out that Manny Pacquiao has had success fighting taller opponents throughout his career. Algieri is giving 'Pacman' a fighting chance to pull off the upset against Mario Barrios on July 19.
The Latest Boxing News
Opening Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Betting Odds Say It All
Teddy Altas Compares Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford To Manny Pacquiao vs Oscar De La Hoya
Will Moses Itauma Become Boxing's Next Great Heavyweight?
Manny Pacquiao's NFL Star Teammate Turns Heads With Mario Barrios Fight Prediction