Zuffa Boxing 06 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Three months after his back-and-forth slugfest with Radzhab Butaev, Serhii Bohachuk will become one of the first fighters to appear in multiple Zuffa Boxing events when he takes on the debuting Shane Mosley Jr. at Zuffa Boxing 06.

Bohachuk, a former interim WBC super welterweight champion, enters his first main event for the promotion with a 27-3 record, although just 3-2 in his last five fights. The Ukrainian slugger is preparing for his third bout at 160 pounds after moving up a weight class in 2025.

The 35-year-old Mosley makes his way into the upstart promotion with a 22-5 record and coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jesus Ramos in his first world title fight. Despite the loss, Mosley is still arguably on the best run of his career and is two fights removed from a statement victory over former champion Daniel Jacobs.

Bohachuk and Mosley headline an eight-fight card in Zuffa Boxing's sixth event. Although both are ranked by multiple organizations, neither is in the Ring Magazine's top 10, which is the only ranking that Zuffa Boxing recognizes.

Julian Rodriguez, who is No. 6 in the WBA welterweight rankings, also returns for his second Zuffa Boxing fight in the co-main event against undefeated prospect James Perella. Rodriguez's sophomore outing comes four months after handing former undefeated rising star Cain Sandoval his first career defeat.

Perella is not the only undefeated fighter on the event and is joined by middleweights Misael Rodriguez and Andreas Katzourakis, who face off in the main card opener. Rodriguez is a cousin of UFC star Yair Rodriguez and made his professional debut after winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Serhii Bohachuk | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Zuffa Boxing 06 date

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 06 location

Location: Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Zuffa Boxing 06 time

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Prelims: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

How to watch Zuffa Boxing 06

Watch: Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 06 Fight Card

Main card

Serhii Bohachuk (27-3) vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5), middleweight

Julian Rodriguez (25-1) vs. James Perella (21-0), welterweight

Misael Rodriguez (16-0) vs. Andreas Katzourakis (16-0), middleweight

Prelims

Raphael Monny (9-0) vs. Suray Mahmutovic (8-1-1), light heavyweight

Justin Viloria (12-0) vs. Ivan Ortiz (12-0-2), lightweight

Da'Mazion Vanhouter (11-0) vs. Raphael Murphy (18-1), heavyweight

Emiliano Cardenas (10-0) vs. Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1), bantamweight

Rakhmatullo Boymatov (debut) vs. Caleb Hall (6-2-1), light heavyweight