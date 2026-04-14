Zuffa Boxing Gives Jai Opetaia Competition by Signing Another Former Champion

Dana White might have just signed Jai Opetaia's first Zuffa Boxing World Championship title challenger.

The upstart promotion continues to make noise in its first four months of existence and has added to its list of former world champions. Days after coming to terms with Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga, Zuffa Boxing announced it signed former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith on Monday.

A NEW addition to the Cruiserweight division 🥊



Welcome to Zuffa Boxing Chris Billam-Smith 👋 pic.twitter.com/D8mRWOwDfD — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) April 13, 2026

The specifics of the deal were not released, but it was reported as a multi-fight deal, per BoxingScene.

Billam-Smith was previously under contract with Ben Shalom's BOXXER, where he has been for his last few fights.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity to work with Zuffa and Sky Sports," Billam-Smith said, via Sky Sports, referencing the broadcast deal White signed in March. "When two powerhouses of the world of entertainment come together like this, you know it will be a success, and you want to be a part of that. This move is about proving I am the best in the world. I can't wait to get back in the ring, headlining shows live on Sky Sports."

Chris Billam-Smith sets up potential Jai Opetaia matchup

'The Ring' cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia | IMAGO / AAP

Billam-Smith, 35, is now the ideal next challenger for Opetaia, who just claimed the vacant Zuffa Boxing 200-pound title in March. Opetaia collected the belt with a dominant decision win over Brandon Glanton, whom Billam-Smith just beat nearly one year ago to date.

The win over Glanton allowed Billam-Smith to recover from a resounding loss to Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez that cost him the WBO belt. The defeat ended an 11-fight win streak that included a year-long reign as world champion.

Zurdo Ramirez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Aside from Glanton, Billam-Smith also has wins over Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe. He beat Okolie to win the belt in 2023, one year before avenging his first professional loss with a successful title defense against Riakporhe.

Now 20-2, Billam-Smith is ranked in the top five by the WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring. He becomes the promotion's fifth non-world-champion ranked by multiple organizations, excluding Conor Benn, who recently completed his one-fight trial with the company.

With cruiserweight currently in limbo as Ramirez prepares to face unified light heavyweight champion David Benavidez in May, an Opetaia vs. Billam-Smith matchup is about as big as it gets in the division. Signing with Zuffa Boxing likely removes Billam-Smith from a potential rematch with 'Zurdo,' but a win over Opetaia would put him in the conversation he wants to be in as arguably the best 200-pound boxer in the world.